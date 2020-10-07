Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Buys $42,875.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Michael A. Browne bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AVO stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.