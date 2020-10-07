Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Buys $42,875.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Michael A. Browne bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AVO stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.
About Mission Produce
