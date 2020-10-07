MINDOL (MIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.13 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00007114 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $129.13 million and $38,752.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

