Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Mimecast reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total value of $1,421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,198.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,914. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

