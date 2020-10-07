Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) shares traded up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.57. 93,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 36,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and a PE ratio of -33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 31.44 and a quick ratio of 31.24.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

