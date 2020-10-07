Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,341,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $48,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,560,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.26.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,801,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

