Michelle Draper Sells 213 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $53,931.60.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $254.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,172,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 312,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.