Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $10.25. 78,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

