Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 2,803 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $13,790.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,572,346 shares in the company, valued at $42,175,942.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,868.30.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tiptree by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tiptree by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tiptree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tiptree by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

