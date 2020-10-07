MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $328,618.27 and approximately $163.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000790 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 384,046,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,744,340 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

