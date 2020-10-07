Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.14. Meten EdtechX Education Group shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 470 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $31.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.91.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

