Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 1,586,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 851,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

MESO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mesoblast by 528.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.