Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) PT Lowered to $18.00

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. Research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.