Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $271.91

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $271.91 and last traded at $271.18, with a volume of 1019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.54 and its 200 day moving average is $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,825,770. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

