Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 678,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,091,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Meritor alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.