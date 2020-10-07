Mercury One Day Trading Volume Tops $888.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a total market cap of $574,389.75 and $888.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00258969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00035490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00083348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.01544304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00157139 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

