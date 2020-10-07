Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $56,682.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinMex and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00258728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00035299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00083274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.01542071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00157429 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,252,727,478 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

