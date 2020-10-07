Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 5.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 257,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

