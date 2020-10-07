MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.30. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get MER Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MER Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.86% of MER Telemanagement Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.