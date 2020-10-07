MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Dcoin and Hanbitco. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $65,823.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

