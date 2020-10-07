Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Medipharm Labs Corp (TSE:LABS)’s share price was up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 190,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 729,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

LABS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.38.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

