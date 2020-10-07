Medicure (CVE:MPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

About Medicure (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

