MedicCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a market cap of $19,311.17 and approximately $9.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023374 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

