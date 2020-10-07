MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $2.05. MDC Partners shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 118,669 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,671,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,022,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 68,197 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

