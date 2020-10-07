McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $191.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $211.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

