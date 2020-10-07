MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $467,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter valued at $319,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

