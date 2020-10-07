MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

MAXIMUS has increased its dividend payment by 472.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of MMS opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. MAXIMUS has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

