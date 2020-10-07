MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $420.00

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 407 ($5.32), with a volume of 403209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The firm has a market cap of $285.49 million and a P/E ratio of -25.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 350.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.78.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

In other MaxCyte news, insider Stark Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £88,750 ($115,967.59).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.