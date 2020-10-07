Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.80. 2,551,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,230,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $972.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 147.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 496,182 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 90.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.