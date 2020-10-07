Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total transaction of $20,161,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 538,145 shares of company stock worth $165,428,390 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.45. 116,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,758. The company has a market cap of $337.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

