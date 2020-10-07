Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 87,007 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a graphite mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

