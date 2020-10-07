Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $47.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology Group traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 201314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

