Martin Marietta Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,755 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 339 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

MLM opened at $249.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

