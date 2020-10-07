Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0190 on Top Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $222,894.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maro has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.80 or 0.04776653 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031935 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 904,552,507 coins and its circulating supply is 447,527,351 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.