Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Markel by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Markel by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $979.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,149. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,033.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $955.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.