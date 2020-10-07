Marc A. Cohen Buys 5,030 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Marc A. Cohen acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 692,888 shares.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

