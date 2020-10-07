Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

NYSE MRO opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 109.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 211,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 86.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

