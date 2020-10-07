Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

MLFNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 16,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.