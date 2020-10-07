Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Shares Gap Down to $427.00

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $427.00, but opened at $410.50. Majestic Wine shares last traded at $417.50, with a volume of 49,954 shares.

WINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 386.96.

In other Majestic Wine news, insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,799.52 ($25,871.58). Also, insider James Crawford acquired 3,000 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £13,230 ($17,287.34). Insiders have bought 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,459 over the last quarter.

About Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.