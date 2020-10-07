Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Gap Down to $181.00

Shares of Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.00, but opened at $175.00. Majedie Investments shares last traded at $177.06, with a volume of 22,325 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

About Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

