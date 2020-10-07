Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MYTAY opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

