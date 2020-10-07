Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MYTAY opened at $5.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.79.
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile
