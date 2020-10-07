Magnum (MGM) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00259547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00082896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01493736 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00158194 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

