Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.63

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $127.63 and last traded at $126.93, with a volume of 1922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.28.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 over the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

