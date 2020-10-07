MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 7.1% Higher

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares shot up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.00. 338,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,426,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MacroGenics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.