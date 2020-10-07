LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $75.99 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.