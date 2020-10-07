LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $75.99 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
