Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 82,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,909. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $360.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

