Lunyr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,191.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, BigONE and Gate.io. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $378,156.55 and $5,191.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156517 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, YoBit, Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

