Lunyr Reaches Market Capitalization of $378,156.55 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io and Bittrex. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $378,156.55 and approximately $5,191.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00156517 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Liqui, Bittrex, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, BigONE, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

