Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $68,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.07. 93,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.82.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

