Loom Network Market Capitalization Tops $17.87 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $17.87 million and $2.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.28 or 0.04813626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057165 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

