Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Announces — Dividend of $0.26

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2643 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of LOMA opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.74. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOMA. UBS Group began coverage on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

